Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Veritiv worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

