Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Down to $65.64

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.64, but opened at $64.27. Veritiv shares last traded at $61.53, with a volume of 1,342 shares trading hands.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Veritiv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 321.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,253 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $2,607,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $5,043,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.