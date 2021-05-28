Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 101,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,365,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

