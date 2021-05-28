Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 105,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

