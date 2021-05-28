Versor Investments LP Invests $407,000 in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,919 shares of company stock worth $2,402,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NSP opened at $93.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.