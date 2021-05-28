Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $329.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.53 and its 200-day moving average is $293.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

