Versor Investments LP Takes $390,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,336,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

