Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,624,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

