Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after purchasing an additional 257,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $339.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.31 and a fifty-two week high of $353.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.69 and a 200-day moving average of $312.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

