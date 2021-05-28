Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Envista by 1.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.