Versor Investments LP Takes Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

