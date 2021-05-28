Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VERU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $702.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veru by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 801,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Veru by 2,465.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 524,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

