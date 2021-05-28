VerusCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,375.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003717 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 10% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $85.55 million and $30,375.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00061328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.47 or 0.00326859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00185662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00033248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,449,873 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

