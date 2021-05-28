Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.74

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 1348578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on VSPR shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 3.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 795,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the period.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

