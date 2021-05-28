Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.74

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 1348578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
A number of analysts recently commented on VSPR shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
