Viacoin (VIA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $446,336.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $18.61 million and approximately $446,336.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00505342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,263 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

