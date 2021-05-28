Viacoin (VIA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $446,336.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002233 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $18.61 million and $446,336.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00505342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,263 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

