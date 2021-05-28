Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCTR. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.67. 168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,689. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 9.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,786,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

