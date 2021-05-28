Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 50,159 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 49.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after buying an additional 1,918,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,395,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 237,403 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 386,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

NYSE:FLS opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

