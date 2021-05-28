Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 137,792 Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 92,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

MLR opened at $41.91 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $478.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.