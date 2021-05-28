Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,349 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of S&T Bancorp worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,145,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,521,000 after buying an additional 85,584 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.71. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. Research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

In related news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $264,544.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

