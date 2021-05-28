Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 205.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

WASH opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $945.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

