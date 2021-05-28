Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 1,851.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of America’s Car-Mart worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $3,295,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $169.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $77.60 and a one year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 11.34%. Analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

