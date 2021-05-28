Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 566.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,210 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,846. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

