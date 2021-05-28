Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Posts Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,821. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $540.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

