Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 7,084,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,190,484. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

