Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.79.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $2,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

