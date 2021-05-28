Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,609,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

