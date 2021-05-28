Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 38.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,387 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.39. The company had a trading volume of 88,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $442.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

