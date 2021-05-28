Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) vs. Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Critical Comparison

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and Horizon Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 5 4 0 2.08 Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $110.56, suggesting a potential downside of 8.91%. Given Visteon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visteon and Horizon Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.55 billion 1.33 -$56.00 million $0.97 125.12 Horizon Global $661.23 million 0.40 -$36.56 million N/A N/A

Horizon Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -0.19% 8.86% 1.97% Horizon Global -4.97% N/A -7.61%

Risk and Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Visteon beats Horizon Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products comprising bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products consisting of tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. The company sells its products under the Reese, Draw-Tite, Westfalia, Bulldog, BTM, and DHF, as well as Engetran, Fulton, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, WesBarg, and Witter Towbar brands. It serves original equipment(OE) manufacturers and servicers, as well as automotive aftermarket and retail sectors in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, utility, and municipality markets; and consumers through OEs, mass merchants, e-commerce channels, distributors, dealers, and independent installers. The company was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

