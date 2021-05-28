VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 54.9% in May

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the April 29th total of 54,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VivoPower International stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 million, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. VivoPower International has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVPR. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

