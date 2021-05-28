VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.83, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. VMware updated its FY22 guidance to $approx $6.88 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.62 EPS.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $161.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.63. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.84.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

