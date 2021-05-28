VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 1.620-1.620 EPS.

NYSE:VMW opened at $161.21 on Friday. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.79.

In related news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

