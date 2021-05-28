VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 1.620-1.620 EPS.
NYSE:VMW opened at $161.21 on Friday. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.63.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.