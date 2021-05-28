VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the April 29th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VNUE opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. VNUE has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Get VNUE alerts:

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.