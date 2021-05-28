Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 188 by UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 188 price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 228.30.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

