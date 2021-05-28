Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS VYYRF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.