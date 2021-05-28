Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 373.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84,453 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Walmart by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after buying an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,843,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,361,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,322,625 shares of company stock worth $888,679,084. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $142.26. 130,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,937,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.78. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $400.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

