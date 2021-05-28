Wanchain Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $148.64 million and $6.61 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.33 or 0.00277820 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00043501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

