Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Down 3.5%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.47. 4,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 823,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.