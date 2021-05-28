Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Shares Up 0.3%

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$146.43 and last traded at C$146.16. 202,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 344,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$145.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.70%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

