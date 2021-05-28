Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $70,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

NYSE WM opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.