Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Waterloo Brewing from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday.

WBR traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$7.15. 10,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of C$2.59 and a twelve month high of C$7.44. The firm has a market cap of C$253.24 million and a PE ratio of 89.38.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

