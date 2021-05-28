Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $343.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

