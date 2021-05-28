Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) vs. Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Head to Head Review

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Webster Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.29 billion 4.02 $220.62 million $2.78 20.59 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 23.21% 10.78% 1.01% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Webster Financial and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Webster Financial currently has a consensus target price of $53.09, indicating a potential downside of 7.26%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Webster Financial pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers asset management, financial planning and trust services, and deposit and loan products for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines or loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also offers online and mobile banking services. As of February 12, 2021, it operated 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

