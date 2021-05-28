WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,600. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.70.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

