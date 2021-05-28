WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Short Interest Update

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the April 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WeedMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $0.60 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDDMF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25. WeedMD has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

