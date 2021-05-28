Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alteryx (AYX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) recently:

5/27/2021 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $148.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $157.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Alteryx was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/27/2021 – Alteryx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

4/1/2021 – Alteryx is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

AYX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.77. 9,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $2,612,648. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Alteryx by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

