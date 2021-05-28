Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 99.0% in May

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the April 29th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 10,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 5,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,000 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 266,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 165,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 46,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 112,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter.

EOD opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

