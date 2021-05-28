Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $39.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPE. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.71.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $529,132. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.