Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $34.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.13.

NYSE MTDR opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after buying an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after acquiring an additional 235,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

