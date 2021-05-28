West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $344.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.72 and a twelve month high of $348.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

